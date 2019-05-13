|
Deborah J. Currier, 64, of White Pigeon, died May 11, 2019, following an extended illness.
She was born July 11, 1954, in LaGrange, Ind., a daughter of Charles A. and Wava E. (Ernsberg) Schindler.
She had been a resident of the White Pigeon area since 1987, coming from Howe, Ind. She was a school teacher in White Pigeon for more than 15 years. She was a graduate of Western Michigan University, a member of Phi Theta Kappa and Golden Key National Honor Society. She most enjoyed time with her family and grandchildren.
On March 24, 1973, she married Gene R. Currier in Howe, Ind. He survives, along with their children Anthony (Rachel) Currier of Three Rivers, Colleen (Karl) Kaper of Constantine and Kimberly Reid of LaGrange; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Judy (Donald) O'Rourke of White Pigeon; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, James Currier; and two grandchildren, Kelley Reid and Curtis Currier.
Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Farrand Funeral Home in White Pigeon. Services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Don Grelich officiating. Interment will follow in White Pigeon Township Cemetery.
Donations may be directed to .
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 14, 2019