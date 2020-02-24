|
Deborah Lee (Crabtree) Johnson, age 64, of Centreville, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in a motor vehicle accident in Nottawa Township.
She was born on June 13, 1955, in Three Rivers, a daughter of Joel and Margaret (Bubetz) Crabtree. She graduated from Mendon High School with the class of 1973 and attended Western Michigan University. Deb was self-employed and provided in-home child care for may families in the area. She enjoyed gardening, reading and caring for her houseplants.
On March 4, 2005, Deb married Timothy J. Johnson. He survives, along with her parents, Joel and Margaret Crabtree of Mendon; a sister, Karen Peer of Plainfield, Ind.; a brother, Daniel (Paulyn) Crabtree of Houston; and aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by a son, Freeman Diffendahl; and a brother, Donald Crabtree.
It was Deb's wish to be cremated. A memorial service will be held later this spring. Memorial contributions may be directed to a hospice of the donor's choice. Assistance was provided by Eickhoff Funeral Home of Mendon. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 25, 2020