Debra Marie Gearhart, age 62, of Nottawa Township, passed away Nov. 16, 2020, in Kalamazoo.
She was born April 24, 1958, in Sturgis, a daughter of James Bradford Sr. and Fern (Dingman) Anway.
Debra loved to collect antiques, gardening and always took a lot of pictures. She had a big heart, fostered several children with her husband, Steven, and loved helping Steve's mother around the house. She enjoyed her children and grandchildren with all of her heart and she loved spending time with them.
She is preceded in her passing by her parents, James Bradford Sr. and Fern (Dingman) Anway; her stepfather, Allen Anway; and her mother in-law, Johnny Mae Gearhart.
Left to cherish her loving memory is her loving husband, Steven Lee Gearhart; her children, Adam Lee (Angela Weinberg) Marchand, Joshua Troy Marchand, Kayla Ann Marie Gearhart and Kierra Ann Gearhart; stepchildren Kiel (Steve) Gearhart-Lucas and Dale Lucas; siblings Linda (Denny Gates) Bradford, Victoria (Larry Armstong) Bradford and James Bradford; aunt Jean Tullas and uncle Ronald Bradford; a brother in-law, Mike (Josephine) Gearhart; her father in-law, Dale Gearhart; four grandchildren, with the most recent addition Adam Lee Marchand Jr. born Nov. 8, 2020; several cousins; many special friends; and her pets, Jezzebell and Ruegger.
In accordance with Debra's wishes, cremation has taken place, and no public service will be held at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made directed to St. Joseph County Animal Rescue Fund, 1115 W Michigan Ave, Three Rivers, MI 49093.
The Gearhart family is being cared for by Avink Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 129 South Grand, Schoolcraft.