Eickhoff Funeral Home Inc
311 W Main St
Mendon, MI 49072
(269) 496-2115
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Eickhoff Funeral Home Inc
311 W Main St
Mendon, MI 49072
Debra S. Bruystens


1955 - 2019
Debra S. Bruystens Obituary
Debra S. "Deb" Bruystens, age 63, of Mendon, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
She was born Oct. 6, 1955, in Three Rivers, and was a lifetime resident of St. Joseph County. Following her graduation from Three Rivers High School, she married Millard Bruystens on April 5, 1975, at arkville Community Church. They made their home in Mendon, where Deb worked at Lear Plastics, later known as International Auto Corporation. She was a member of UAW Local 503.

Deb is survived by her husband, Millard Bruystens; two sons, Dennis and Phillip Bruystens; four grandchildren, Adrian, Abbey, Alden and Christopher; her parents, Richard and Pat Cook; two sisters, Sandy Cook and Brenda (Mark) Lewis; and her father-in-law, Herbert Bruystens.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has been conducted. A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon The Rev. David Stevens, pastor at Leonidas Baptist Church, will officiate. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com
Published in Sturgis Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
