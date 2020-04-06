|
|
Debra Sue Kirk, age 66, formerly of Three Rivers, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, March 31, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Nov. 24, 1953, in Three Rivers, a daughter of E. Cleyon and Marilyn J. (Milholin) Clark.
Deb graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1972. Upon graduation, she attended Ferris State University and went on to attend cosmetology school. She did hair and nails for many years at Doug's Barber Shop with Doug and Kathy Minger, who became special friends. She went to work at Three Rivers Hospital and Redi Med Lutheran Health System of Fort Wayne until her cancer progressed and she retired in January 2019.
Deb enjoyed bowling in many leagues with her mother, Marilyn, aunts Karen and Sandy and cousin Shelly. She also made many friendships golfing with her husband, Chuck. She adored spending time with her grandchildren and faithfully attended all of their sporting and band events. She was also an avid reader and most recently found comfort in coloring to create special books for her grandchildren to remember her by.
She was preceded in passing by her parents, infant sister, Pamela Dunlap, and stepson, David Kirk.
Deb is survived by her husband, Charles Kirk; a daughter, Nichole (Bill) Cover; a stepson, Jon Kirk; a stepdaughter, Mandi Kirk; sisters Vicki (Thomas) Derderian and Patricia Forman; a brother, Michael (Mickey) Clark; grandchildren Olivia, Connor and Kendall Penny, Jonathon Kirk, Ashley McCann, Justin Kirk and Miley Kirk; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friend Marge Bishop.
In accordance with family wishes, cremation will be conducted and memorial services will be held at a later date.
In honoring Deb's wishes, memorial donations may be directed in care of Nichole Cover for the grandchildren to create their own remembrance in honoring their grandmother. Envelopes available and may be sent to Hohner Funeral Home, which is in care of arrangements.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 7, 2020