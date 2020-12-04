1/1
Deedra F. Runyan
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deedra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deedra F. Runyan, 73, of Indianapolis, passed away Nov. 19, 2020, at her home.
She was born Sept. 1, 1947, to Richard F. and Lois J. (Baer) Runyan in Sturgis. She graduated from Indiana University, received a master's degree from Ball State University and taught at Sanders and Smithville elementary schools, Indiana School for the Deaf and Indiana Boys School.
Deedra was a shining example of what a human being should be, as well as a dedicated educator and volunteer, beloved by her family, a huge host of friends and colleagues and her fellow philanthropic sisters in the Gamma Theta Chapter of Psi Iota Xi and in the P.E.O. Sisterhood.
Deedra was preceded in death by her father, Richard. She is survived by her mother, Lois; brothers Rick (Ann Glendening) Runyan and Preston (Jane) Runyan; children Kirk (Tammy) Johannesen and Cara (Eric) Stallsmith; and grandchildren McKenna and Lucas Johannesen.
Due to COVID-19 risks and restrictions, a service is not planned at this time, but will be arranged for a later date.
Donations in Deedra's honor may be made to Children's Museum of Indianapolis, Psi Iota Xi, P.E.O., Trinity Episcopal Church, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, UNICEF or Heifer Project.
Services were entrusted to Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services-Indianapolis.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved