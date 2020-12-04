Deedra F. Runyan, 73, of Indianapolis, passed away Nov. 19, 2020, at her home.
She was born Sept. 1, 1947, to Richard F. and Lois J. (Baer) Runyan in Sturgis. She graduated from Indiana University, received a master's degree from Ball State University and taught at Sanders and Smithville elementary schools, Indiana School for the Deaf and Indiana Boys School.
Deedra was a shining example of what a human being should be, as well as a dedicated educator and volunteer, beloved by her family, a huge host of friends and colleagues and her fellow philanthropic sisters in the Gamma Theta Chapter of Psi Iota Xi and in the P.E.O. Sisterhood.
Deedra was preceded in death by her father, Richard. She is survived by her mother, Lois; brothers Rick (Ann Glendening) Runyan and Preston (Jane) Runyan; children Kirk (Tammy) Johannesen and Cara (Eric) Stallsmith; and grandchildren McKenna and Lucas Johannesen.
Due to COVID-19 risks and restrictions, a service is not planned at this time, but will be arranged for a later date.
Donations in Deedra's honor may be made to Children's Museum of Indianapolis, Psi Iota Xi, P.E.O., Trinity Episcopal Church, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, UNICEF or Heifer Project.
Services were entrusted to Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services-Indianapolis.