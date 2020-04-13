|
Dennis Leslie Conner, age 64, of Sturgis, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly early Thursday morning, April 9, 2020, at the Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
He was born May 25, 1955 in LaGrange, Indiana, son of the late Elmer and Carolyn J. (Leamon) Conner.
Dennis was a lifelong Sturgis resident and a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1974.
On September 8, 1984 he married Dawn Rowden in Sturgis.
Dennis retired from Sturgis Molded Products following 36 ½ years of dedicated employment.
He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors especially while at Klinger Lake. Dennis loved time spent with family and truly cherished every minute he was with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 35 years Dawn; two sons: Nicholas (Mallory) Conner of Sturgis and Chase (Brittany) Conner of Kalamazoo; his two beloved grandchildren: Oliver Conner and Maggie Conner both of Sturgis; one sister: Sharon (Marc) Todd of Sturgis; three brothers: Terry Conner of St. Joseph, Craig Conner of Sturgis and Kevin (Betty) Conner of Marcellus; father-in-law: Albert Rowden of Livonia; sister-in-law: Brenda Chambers of Sturgis and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter: Vada Alane Conner and mother-in-law: Eleanor Rowden.
In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place. Due to current conditions with the Covid-19 pandemic, a gathering and memorial service to celebrate and honor the life of Dennis L. Conner will be held at a later date to be announced.
The Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to the family.
The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where we encourage family and friends to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 14, 2020