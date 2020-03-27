|
Dennis Myron Faust, 68, of LaGrange, Ind., died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
Dennis was born Nov. 4, 1951, at Garrett Hospital in Garrett, Ind., to Dean DuWan and Lois May (Lancaster) Faust.
Living most of his life in LaGrange County, he was a 1970 graduate of Prairie Heights High School. Dennis was a lifelong farmer. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and was an avid reader who remembered everything he read and was highly intelligent because of it. Dennis always helped his mother with her gardening.
Surviving is his mother, Lois Faust of LaGrange, Ind.; two sisters, Marsha Faust of LaGrange, Ind., and Cheryl Gabriel of Brazil, Ind.; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and two cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dean DuWan "Bud" Faust, in 2010.
Burial will take place privately at East Springfield Cemetery in rural LaGrange, Ind.
Memorials may be made to LaGrange County Food and Clothes Basket.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 28, 2020