Devon Elizabeth Colberg, 35, passed away July 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and extended family, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor
Devon was born Aug. 30, 1983, in Aberdeen, S.D. She earned a bachelor's degree in English and art and a master's degree in criminology, both from Eastern Michigan University. Devon was a talented artist, musician and an enthusiastic supporter of The Prison Creative Arts Project atUniversity of Michigan.
Devon believed in showing God's love to those around her. Throughout her 35 years, she worked in various mentoring programs, Americorp/Vista and Michigan Prisoner Reentry Initiative.
A loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, cousin, niece and friend, Devon is survived by her parents, Douglas and Jennifer Colberg; two sisters, Allison Colberg and Suzanna Colberg; grandmother Lillian Colberg and grandparents Jacob and Barbara Gaus.
Devon had close relationships with her aunts, uncles and cousins. She leaves behind her faithful companion, Jellyfish, her dog.
Devon was honored in a private memorial service. Those who wish may donate in her name to PCAP at University of Michigan, 1801 East Quadrangle, 701 E. University Ave., Ann Arbor, MI 48109-1245.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Aug. 3, 2019