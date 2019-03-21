|
Diana Christine (Werkhaven)?Adams, age 71, of Pine Valley, Calif., passed away on Monday, Jan. 8, 2019, in San Diego, Calif., due to pneumonia, a complication of her battle with cancer.
She was born Dec. 9 , 1947, in Sturgis, Mich., to the late Arthur and Thelma (Benson) Werkhaven.
Diana had resided in Sturgis through her college years, and then, lived in Marquette, Mich., Chula Vista, Calif., and Pine Valley, Calif.. Diana graduated from Sturgis High School with the class of 1966, where she was active in the choir.
While living in Sturgis, Diana was an active member of the First United Methodist Church where she was a member of the choir and she was a member of the First United Methodist Women. Diana loved anything Dalmatian. She was "Mom" to many beloved Dalmatians throughout her life. She leaves behind two, Shadow and Princess. She also gained an interest in trains from her late brother-in-law, Stan Zimmerman Jr. She was very proud of the O-gauge train layout that was the centerpiece of her living room.
She continued to enjoy singing in her church's choir through all her years. She was very proud to be a mom and grandma.
Diana was proceeded in death by both parents; her beloved sister, Barbara Zimmerman; a daughter, Susan; and a son, Paul. She is survived by three daughters, Elizabeth, Rebecca, and Laura; and two sons, Michael and David, all of the San Diego area. Diana's surviving Sturgis family include Linda (Zimmerman) Kershner of Sturgis, Nancy (Zimmerman) Perry of Fairplay, Colo. , and a nephew, John Zimmerman of Stuart, Fla.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A private graveside memorial will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis this summer.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Diana's memory consider the First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir, 200 Pleasant Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091 or the .
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 22, 2019