Diana L. Capman, age 71, of Sturgis, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.
She was born July 17, 1947, in Sturgis, a daughter of the late Lloyd A. and Georgia (Pappas) Kreider.
Diana was a lifelong resident of Sturgis and graduated from Sturgis High School with the class of 1965.
On Oct. 11, 1975, she married Rick A. Capman at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis.
She had an unfading love of animals and was four-time state champion with horses and had two Quarter Horse Congress wins.
In 1977, she started Pet Haven, and with her best friend and business partner, Lois Rosenberg, together they cared for, adopted and placed hundreds of animals in loving homes throughout the area.
Surviving is her husband, Rick Capman of Sturgis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, aunts and uncles.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. A graveside service celebrating the life of Diana L. Capman will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Memorial donations may be directed to Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis, which has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 6, 2019
