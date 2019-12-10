Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Munn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana R. Munn


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diana R. Munn Obituary
Diana R. Munn, age 60, of Sturgis, passed away Monday afternoon, Dec. 9, 2019, at Medilodge of Kalamazoo.

She was born Oct. 18, 1959, in Sturgis, a daughter of Donald R. and the late Lois L. (Crowl) Lampe.

Diana was a lifelong Sturgis resident and a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1978.

On May 9, 1998, she married Steven L. Munn at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis. The marriage began the blending of their families.

Diana had been employed by Walmart, Sigrist Furniture, Sturgis Public Schools, and Sturgis Neighborhood Program and for the past years, living the best that she could.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis, where she was always willing to help any way she could. Diana enjoyed crocheting and was an avid reader.

She is survived by her husband, Steven; her children, Jeffrey Herman of Sturgis, Danny (Kayla) Herman of Sturgis, Benjamin (Stefanie) Munn of Denver, Colo., Stefanie Belote of Sturgis and Chad (Ruby) Cocco of Chicago; grandchildren Austin, Amaya, Abigail, Brock and Anna; her father, Donald Lampe of Sturgis; a sister, Darcy (Jon) Hill of Columbus, Ind.; a brother, David (Susan) Lampe of Henderson, Nev.; a niece and nephew, Alex Hill and Jake Hill, both of Columbus, Ind.; and her mother-in-law, Merle Munn of Sturgis.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service celebrating the life of Diana R. Munn will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis. The Rev. Calvin Kolzow will officiate. A continued time of fellowship and the sharing of a meal will immediately follow the memorial service in the church fellowship hall.

Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, is entrusted with the arrangements.

The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Diana's memory consider , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.

Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -