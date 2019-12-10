|
Diana R. Munn, age 60, of Sturgis, passed away Monday afternoon, Dec. 9, 2019, at Medilodge of Kalamazoo.
She was born Oct. 18, 1959, in Sturgis, a daughter of Donald R. and the late Lois L. (Crowl) Lampe.
Diana was a lifelong Sturgis resident and a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1978.
On May 9, 1998, she married Steven L. Munn at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis. The marriage began the blending of their families.
Diana had been employed by Walmart, Sigrist Furniture, Sturgis Public Schools, and Sturgis Neighborhood Program and for the past years, living the best that she could.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis, where she was always willing to help any way she could. Diana enjoyed crocheting and was an avid reader.
She is survived by her husband, Steven; her children, Jeffrey Herman of Sturgis, Danny (Kayla) Herman of Sturgis, Benjamin (Stefanie) Munn of Denver, Colo., Stefanie Belote of Sturgis and Chad (Ruby) Cocco of Chicago; grandchildren Austin, Amaya, Abigail, Brock and Anna; her father, Donald Lampe of Sturgis; a sister, Darcy (Jon) Hill of Columbus, Ind.; a brother, David (Susan) Lampe of Henderson, Nev.; a niece and nephew, Alex Hill and Jake Hill, both of Columbus, Ind.; and her mother-in-law, Merle Munn of Sturgis.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service celebrating the life of Diana R. Munn will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis. The Rev. Calvin Kolzow will officiate. A continued time of fellowship and the sharing of a meal will immediately follow the memorial service in the church fellowship hall.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Diana's memory consider , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Dec. 11, 2019