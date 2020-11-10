Dianna Carol Caldwell, age 73, of Sturgis, passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 29, 2020, at Sturgis Hospital.
She was born Aug. 8, 1947, in Branch County, a daughter of the late Elmer and Bertha (Foster) Bauman.
Dianna resided in Sturgis most of her life. On Sept. 30, 1979, she married William Randall "Frog" Caldwell in Edinburgh, Ind. He preceded her in death Aug. 16, 2015.
She had been employed by Dairy Queen and Speedway in Sturgis and the Sturgis Public Schools lunch program, delivering lunches to various schools.
She was an active member of Bronson Church of Christ.
Dianna enjoyed watching Western movies, playing bingo, going to casinos and visiting with her friends. Dianna truly loved time spent with family and her dog, Coco.
She is survived by three daughters, Tammy (Alex) Bell, Sharon (Scott) Marchand and Wanda (her fiancé Josh Bender) Lopez, all of Sturgis; a son, Rwen (Marilyn) Marks of Rome City, Ind.; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marty (Gene) Wheeler and Sandy Yake, both of Sturgis; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Church of Christ, 718 E. Chicago St., Bronson. Funeral services celebrating the life of Dianna Carol Caldwell will immediately follow visitation at 1 p.m. at the church. The Rev. Mike Roberts will officiate. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social-distancing are required. A graveside committal will follow the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to Hackman Family Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 9, Sturgis, MI 49091, to help with expenses.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
, where we encourage relatives and friends to share memories and leave condolences for the family.