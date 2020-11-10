1/1
Dianna C. Caldwell
1947 - 2020
Dianna Carol Caldwell, age 73, of Sturgis, passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 29, 2020, at Sturgis Hospital.
She was born Aug. 8, 1947, in Branch County, a daughter of the late Elmer and Bertha (Foster) Bauman.
Dianna resided in Sturgis most of her life. On Sept. 30, 1979, she married William Randall "Frog" Caldwell in Edinburgh, Ind. He preceded her in death Aug. 16, 2015.
She had been employed by Dairy Queen and Speedway in Sturgis and the Sturgis Public Schools lunch program, delivering lunches to various schools.
She was an active member of Bronson Church of Christ.
Dianna enjoyed watching Western movies, playing bingo, going to casinos and visiting with her friends. Dianna truly loved time spent with family and her dog, Coco.
She is survived by three daughters, Tammy (Alex) Bell, Sharon (Scott) Marchand and Wanda (her fiancé Josh Bender) Lopez, all of Sturgis; a son, Rwen (Marilyn) Marks of Rome City, Ind.; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marty (Gene) Wheeler and Sandy Yake, both of Sturgis; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Church of Christ, 718 E. Chicago St., Bronson. Funeral services celebrating the life of Dianna Carol Caldwell will immediately follow visitation at 1 p.m. at the church. The Rev. Mike Roberts will officiate. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social-distancing are required. A graveside committal will follow the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to Hackman Family Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 9, Sturgis, MI 49091, to help with expenses.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage relatives and friends to share memories and leave condolences for the family.



Published in Sturgis Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Church of Christ
OCT
31
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
1 entry
November 10, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
