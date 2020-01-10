|
Dionisio Roja "Don" Beligano III, age 63, of Sturgis, passed away Thursday afternoon, Jan. 9, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
He was born June 20, 1956, in Pasay City, Manila, the Philippines, a son of the late Sabas Rosal and Andrea (Roja) Beligano.
Don resided in Sturgis since 1977, coming from the Philippines. On April 25, 1981, he married Denise Burkhardt in Sturgis.
Don was currently employed by Morgan Olson in Sturgis. He also had worked at Champagne Metals in Middlebury, Ind., and for more than 20 years he was with Lake Park Industries in Shipshewana, Ind.
He enjoyed road and trail biking, bowling and loved time with his family.
Don is survived by his wife, Denise; two daughters, Karissa Beligano of Three Rivers and Tasia (Carl) Jefts of Big Rapids; four grandchildren, Brennan, Gage, Eva and Waylon; four sisters, Vangie Spedowski, Wilhelmena Beligano and Teresita Beligano, all of Clarkston, and Lydia (David) McCarthy of Grand Rapids; two brothers, Dionisio Beligano II of the Philippines and Danilo (Joyce) Beligano of Three Rivers; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Trinidad Ramirez; and a brother, Dante Paglinawan.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes in Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Don's memory consider the charity of one's own choice.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 11, 2020