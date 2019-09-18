|
|
Dixie S. Hartman, age 85, of Waterford, and a former Sturgis resident, passed away early Tuesday morning, Sept. 17, 2019, in West Bloomfield Township.
She was born May 13, 1934, in Centreville, the only daughter of the late James Russell and Inez B. (Elliott) Brown.
Dixie's early life was lived in Centreville, where she was a graduate of Centreville High School with the class of 1953. She lived in Waterford for several years and, following Bill's retirement in 1994, they moved to Fountain Hills, Ariz., where they resided until 2013, when they moved back to Waterford.
On June 27, 1953, she married William E. Hartman at rinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis, by the Rev. Herbert M. Heidenreich.
Dixie first retired from Kirsch Company in Sturgis following 13 years of employment and later retired from Eaton Corporation following 13 years of dedicated employment. She also had worked for two years at Fort Wayne National Bank in Fort Wayne, Ind., a job she truly enjoyed.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis and enjoyed playing golf, sewing and boating, but Dixie's true joy and love in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving and dedicated husband, William; two daughters, Dawn (Ronald) Narczewski of Montgomery, Ill., and Lisa (Timothy) Hensley of Hampton, Va.; two sons, Jeffery (Arienne) Hartman of Hendersonville, Tenn., and Shawn (Sara) Hartman of Davisburg; eight grandchildren, Nickolas (Pamala) Narczewski, Kelly Narczewski, Alexandria (Michael) Stevens, Jacob Hartman, Grant Hartman, Lauren Hartman, Abby Hartman and Katelin Hartman; two great-grandchildren, Natalie Narczewski and Norah Narczewski; four brothers, Lon R. (Cathy) Brown of Emporia, Kan., Glen Brown of Brooksville, Fla., Dexter Brown of Homosassa, Fla., and Brian Brown of Cassopolis; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Gary Brown and Lanny Brown.
The family will receive friends noon-2 p.m. Friday at the Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road., Sturgis. Funeral services celebrating the life of Dixie S. Hartman will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mr. Larry Wallman will officiate. In accordance with her wishes, cremation will follow the service. A graveside committal and burial of the ashes will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Hartman's memory consider , 1474 E. 12 Mile Road, Madison Heights, MI 48071.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Sept. 19, 2019