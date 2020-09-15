1/1
Donald D. Penick
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Duane Penick, age 85, of Sturgis, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at his home.
He was born May 20, 1935, in LaGrange, Ind., a son of the late Donald and Maxine B. (Coleman) Penick.
Don resided in Sturgis since 1964, coming from Howe, Ind. Before moving to Howe, he lived in LaGrange, Ind., and was a graduate of LaGrange High School with the class of 1953.
On Sept. 2, 1966, he married Nancy Ann Easterday in Sturgis. She died July 16, 1988. On Feb. 26, 2012, he married Barbara L. (Caldwell) Lawson in Sturgis.
Don retired fromKirsch Company in 1988 following 45¼ years of dedicated employment. His first 13 years with the company, he was a tool & die maker and by the time of his retirement he had worked his way up to senior design engineer. Don's working life began at the age of just 9 years old when he began delivering newspapers for the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette. In his early teens, he began working with Don Skinner on the milk route and worked at Plyley's Candy in LaGrange and later worked at Ted Plock Buick garage in Sturgis.
He was an active member of Sturgis Church of the Nazarene, where he always found time to volunteer, whether it be helping at dinners and events or using his mechanical skills to repair most anything. Don was a member of Society of Manufacturing Engineers, Roll Forming Advisory Committee and Fabricating Machinery Association, LaGrange American Legion Sons of American Legion, where he also volunteered a great amount of time, National Rifle Association and he had served as the chairman of Fawn River Township Planning Commission. Don enjoyed gardening, yardwork and working on automobiles and at one time participated in competitive roller skating. He had many fond memories of going to Foltz Bakery in LaGrange when his father was employed there.
He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Barbara; two daughters, Natalie (David) Setterblad and Janell (Gary) Dunlap, both of Sturgis; stepdaughter-in-law Loni Ross of Fort Wayne, Ind.; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Donna Jean Sutton of Sturgis and Madeline Louise (Bruce) Bornmann of LaGrange, Ind.; a brother, Robert Lee Penick of Howe, Ind.; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancy; and two step-sons, Greg Ross and Jeff Ross.
The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Sturgis Church of the Nazarene, 70031 S. Lakeview Street in Sturgis. Funeral services celebrating the life of Donald D. Penick will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the church. The Rev. John Shoup will officiate. A graveside committal will follow the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Penick's memory consider Sturgis Church of the Nazarene, 70031 S. Lakeview St., Sturgis, MI 49091.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage relatives and friends to share memories and leave condolences for the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Sturgis Church of the Nazarene
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Sturgis Church of the Nazarene
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Sturgis Church of the Nazarene
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Committal
Oak Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 15, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved