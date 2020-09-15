Donald Duane Penick, age 85, of Sturgis, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at his home.
He was born May 20, 1935, in LaGrange, Ind., a son of the late Donald and Maxine B. (Coleman) Penick.
Don resided in Sturgis since 1964, coming from Howe, Ind. Before moving to Howe, he lived in LaGrange, Ind., and was a graduate of LaGrange High School with the class of 1953.
On Sept. 2, 1966, he married Nancy Ann Easterday in Sturgis. She died July 16, 1988. On Feb. 26, 2012, he married Barbara L. (Caldwell) Lawson in Sturgis.
Don retired fromKirsch Company in 1988 following 45¼ years of dedicated employment. His first 13 years with the company, he was a tool & die maker and by the time of his retirement he had worked his way up to senior design engineer. Don's working life began at the age of just 9 years old when he began delivering newspapers for the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette. In his early teens, he began working with Don Skinner on the milk route and worked at Plyley's Candy in LaGrange and later worked at Ted Plock Buick garage in Sturgis.
He was an active member of Sturgis Church of the Nazarene, where he always found time to volunteer, whether it be helping at dinners and events or using his mechanical skills to repair most anything. Don was a member of Society of Manufacturing Engineers, Roll Forming Advisory Committee and Fabricating Machinery Association, LaGrange American Legion Sons of American Legion, where he also volunteered a great amount of time, National Rifle Association and he had served as the chairman of Fawn River Township Planning Commission. Don enjoyed gardening, yardwork and working on automobiles and at one time participated in competitive roller skating. He had many fond memories of going to Foltz Bakery in LaGrange when his father was employed there.
He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Barbara; two daughters, Natalie (David) Setterblad and Janell (Gary) Dunlap, both of Sturgis; stepdaughter-in-law Loni Ross of Fort Wayne, Ind.; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Donna Jean Sutton of Sturgis and Madeline Louise (Bruce) Bornmann of LaGrange, Ind.; a brother, Robert Lee Penick of Howe, Ind.; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancy; and two step-sons, Greg Ross and Jeff Ross.
The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Sturgis Church of the Nazarene, 70031 S. Lakeview Street in Sturgis. Funeral services celebrating the life of Donald D. Penick will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the church. The Rev. John Shoup will officiate. A graveside committal will follow the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Penick's memory consider Sturgis Church of the Nazarene, 70031 S. Lakeview St., Sturgis, MI 49091.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
