Donna Fredenburg, age 83, of Colon, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital.
Donna was born Dec. 23, 1936, in Climax, a daughter of the late Albert and Martha (Kuhns) Buys.
Donna attended Vicksburg and Sturgis Schools. She later achieved a high school diploma. After school, Donna lived most of her adult life in the Sturgis and Colon areas. Donna worked for Colon Community Schools for many years as a lunch lady. She retired from Maxitrol Company in Colon after 29 years of service.
On Nov. 2, 1953, Donna married James E Capman. That marriage would end in divorce. On Dec. 31, 1993, Donna married Phil Fredenburg. He preceded her in death Feb. 4, 2009.
Donna is survived by her first husband, James E. Capman; three children, Rick E. Capman of Sturgis, Kimberly Capman of Hillsdale, and Jeff (Dawn) Capman of Sturgis; a grandson, Garrett Capman of Bronson; a granddaughter, Alexis Byers of Sturgis; two stepdaughters, Audrey and Stephanie; many step-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special friend Dan Williamson; and many close friends.
In addition to her parents and her second husband, Phil, Donna was preceded in death by three sisters; a brother; and a-daughter-in law, Diana Capman.
Following Donna's wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends and relatives 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Schipper Funeral Home in Colon. A memorial service will be held following visitation at 6 p.m., with Pastor Jim Sirks officiating. Interment will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at schipperfuneralhoe.com.