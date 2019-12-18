|
Donna J. Good, 99, of Bronson, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Clearvista Lake Health Campus in Indianapolis. She was born on March 5, 1920 to Gero and Leona (Fennell) Himebaugh.
Donna was a retired registered nurse and a charter member at Medical Air Services Association. She was a member of Burr Oak Methodist Church and a leader of weekly Bible study. Donna was an artist, as well as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
She is survived by her children, Mary Jo Renshaw, Michael (Nancy) Good, and Sandra King; sister, Nancy Reigle; brother, Phil Himebaugh; 9 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; as well as several cousins, nieces & nephews.
In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband, John Good Jr.; son, Thomas Good; brothers, Richard Himebaugh, Thomas Himebaugh, and John Himebaugh; 1 grandson; 1 great-granddaughter; and her son-in-law, R. Dennis Renshaw.
A memorial service will be held later in the spring of 2020. Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary has been entrusted with Donna's care.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Dec. 19, 2019