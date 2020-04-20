|
|
Donna Marie (Carkenord) Hiemstra, age 97, of Mendon, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Fairview Living and Rehabilitation in Centreville.
She was born at the family farm north of Mendon on April 11, 1923, a daughter of Nicholas Daniel and Anna Marguerite (Jackson) Carkenord. She graduated with the class of 1940 from Mendon High School, where she played softball, and was a bottle washer for Marantette Dairy. After graduation, she was employed as an operator with the telephone company in Three Rivers, Sturgis and Kalamazoo. She also worked at The Shakespeare Company in Kalamazoo, making M1 ammo clips for the war effort.
While living in Kalamazoo, she met her husband, Donald Duane Hiemstra, who had just returned from serving in the Army, and the two were married on Oct. 27, 1946. After living for a while in Texas, they returned to Michigan, where they made their home east of Mendon along the St. Joseph River and raised four children.
Donna was an active free-spirit of faith who loved the outdoors. Throughout her life, she enjoyed gardening, camping, motorcycles and most of all fishing. She also had a talent for the arts and music, including painting, playing the violin, guitar, piano and singing.
She was a newspaper correspondent, delivered the Sturgis Journal and was a substitute bus driver for Mendon Schools. For several years, she was a member of Roadrunner Prospector's Club in Phoenix and traveled in her motorhome, panning for gold. A woman of strong faith, she most recently attended Riverside Church in Three Rivers.
Donna is survived by four children, Melora Mendelssohn of Centreville, Don (Lois) Hiemstra of Three Rivers, Connie (Ric) Carter of Mendon and Larry Hiemstra of Centreville; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; a grandson, Adam Carter; a daughter-in-law, Dorothy Hiemstra; two brothers, William Carkenord and LeRoy Carkenord; and a sister, Pauline Salisbury.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation has been conducted. Private services will take place later in Mendon Cemetery. It is suggested memorial donations be directed to Riverside Church. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 21, 2020