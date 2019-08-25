|
Doris Joan Arver, age 91, of Sturgis, passed away Thursday, Aug.15, 2019, at Fairview Living Centre in Centreville.
She was born June 30, 1928, in South Bend, Ind., a daughter of the late Marion Francis and Elsa Rosetta (Sayles) Marriott.
Doris spent her early childhood years in Rochester, Ind. After her father's death in 1937, her family moved to Sturgis. In 1939, the family moved to Vicksburg, where they resided until her mother's death in 1941. Following the death of her mother, Doris and her sisters returned to Sturgis, where she was a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1945, and where she has resided since.
On June 14, 1947, she married Charles W. Arver in Angola, Ind. He died June 6, 1994.
After being employed several years at Kirsch Company, she quit her job to raise her family. Doris then worked for a short time at Transogram Company in Sturgis. She was employed by Sturgis Newport Business Forms from 1964-1969. In 1969, she was employed by Kirsch Company and retired in 1988.
Doris loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren. She loved to travel and her favorite vacation destination was Hawaii. She also loved to dance. All who knew her will forever miss her fun-loving spirit and smile.
She is survived by a daughter, Nancy (Douglas) Presley of Hamilton, Ind.; two sons, Charles (Cheryl) Arver of Centreville and Thomas (Jayne) Arver of Sturgis; seven grandchildren, Amy (David) Hernandez of Gaithersburg, Md., Kelly (Ralph) Garcia of Hamilton, Ind., Reese (Jera) Presley of Hamilton, Ind., Christopher (Cristina) Arver of Paw Paw, Craig (Stephanie) Arver of Concord, Jilayne Arver of Sturgis and Kevin (Jesse) Arver of Sturgis; great-grandchildren Alexander Hernandez, Andrew Hernandez, Cody (Amber) Boyd, Austin (Ashlie) Boyd, Dakota (Corrie) Boyd, Dillon Boyd, Ashley Garcia, Mazzy Presley, Ozzie Presley, Edward Arver, Kaid Arver, Kayle Ward, Zayne Ward, Jayce Ward and Claire Arver; step-great-grandchildren Jitrin Hutasingh, Jessica Hutasingh, Lillian Cline and Braylin Ross; and great-great-grandchildren Mason Boyd, Carter Boyd, Claire Boyd and Elijah Boyd.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her aunt Wava Persing Reick, who raised Doris after her mother's death; her husband; a great-grandson, Corbin Arver; and two sisters, Margaret King and Winifred Yoder.
The family will receive friends 11 a.m.-1 p.m.Friday, Aug. 30 at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. Funeral services celebrating the life of Doris J. Arver will begin at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. The Rev. Ryan Bibb of the Radiant Life Sturgis in Sturgis will officiate. A graveside committal will follow the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Arver's memory consider Doyle Community Center or Sturgis Community Pool, c/o Sturgis Area Community Foundation, 210 N. Franks Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Aug. 26, 2019