Doris Mae Noragon, age 86, formerly of Sturgis and Colon, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Fairview Nursing and Rehabilitation Community in Centreville.
Doris was born March 3, 1933, in Garrett, Ind., a daughter of the late Paul and Violet (Oberlin) Chapman.
On Sept. 30, 1950, she married Robert Noragon.
Doris had lived most of her life in the Colon and Sturgis area as a homemaker.
She is survived by five children, Ronald (Margaret) Noragon of Topsham, Maine, Sharon (Chris) Walls of Colon, Linda (Mike) Norton of Colon, Debra (Robert) Trumpeter of Coldwater and Julie (Steven) Wirgau of Colon; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Nancy (Marty) Wendell of Burr Oak; two brothers, David (Shirley) Chapman of Centreville and James (Rose) Chapman of Nottawa; and several nieces and nephews.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband; a great-granddaughter, Makayla Sweatt; and two brothers, Robert and Richard Chapman.
The family will receive relatives and friends 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Schipper Funeral Home in Colon. Funeral services celebrating the life of Doris Mae Noragon will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the funeral home, with Pastor Randy Evceans officiating. Interment will follow in Nottawa Cemetery.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 26, 2020