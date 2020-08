Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy Arlene (Frey) Hill, age 93, of Orrville, Ohio, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, August 23, 2020.



She was born June 11, 1927 to Ammon and Fannie (Yoder) Frey in LaGrange County, IN.



She married Wayne L. Hill on July 31, 1947. He died in 2012.



The family will have a private memorial service in Ohio with a graveside service at Shore Cemetery, in Shipshewana, IN.





