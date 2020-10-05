1/
Dorothy F. Yoder
Dorothy F. Yoder, age 90 years, 8 months, and 1 day, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at 3:45 pm at her residence. She was born in Nappanee, IN on Feb. 3, 1930 the daughter of Emanuel L. and Rosa C. (Hochstetler) Burkholder. She was married to Joseph M. Yoder, and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Rosemary (John) Bontrager of Mendon and Waneta (Arden) Yoder of Centreville; a son, Emanuel (Martha) Yoder of Centreville; sixteen grandchildren; thirty-five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph; infant daughter, Linda Lou; grandson, James Bontrager; and sister, Laura Mae Helmuth.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 pm Tuesday, Oct. 6th and anytime Wednesday Oct. 7th at the Arden Yoder residence, 28272 Marvin Road, Centreville, MI 49032. Funeral services will be 9:30 am Thursday Oct. 8th at the Arden Yoder residence followed by burial in the Old Order Amish Cemetery on Truckenmiller Road.

Assistance was provided by the Eickhoff Funeral Home of Mendon. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com


Published in Sturgis Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Eickhoff Funeral Home Inc
311 W Main St
Mendon, MI 49072
(269) 496-2115
