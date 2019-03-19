Home

Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Rosenberg Chapel
807 E Chicago Rd
Sturgis, MI 49091
(269) 651-3284
Dorothy J. Burke


Dorothy J. Burke, age 90, of Sturgis, Mich., passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Thurston Woods Village.
She was born April 25, 1928, in Ann Arbor, Mich., and has been a resident of the Sturgis area most all of her life.
She was married to William Burke. He preceded her in death in 1968.
She had been employed for over 20 years at Midwest Tool & Cutlery in Sturgis and retired in 1991.
She enjoyed baking, crotchet, and reading.
Surviving are one son: Pat (Ellen) Burke of Sturgis, MI; 3 grandchildren: Bill (Alexa) Burke of Angola, IN, Kellie (Mike) Stidham of Sturgis, MI, and Corey Burke of Sturgis, MI; great-grandchildren: Nicole, Dustin, and Brooke; one great-great-granddaughter: Piper; and a cousin who was raised with Dorothy as a sister: Willodean Poley of Sturgis, MI.
She was preceded in death by her husband and an aunt: May Hanselman.
According to her wishes cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends and relatives from
2-4 p.m. Friday, at the Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Rd. Sturgis, MI 49091.
Memorial services celebrating the life of Dorothy Burke will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, immediately following visitation with The Rev. Calvin J. Kolzow, Jr., officiating.
Memorial donations may be directed to , envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
