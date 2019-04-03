|
Dorothy Jean Kendrick, age 92, of Klinger Lake, White Pigeon, was surrounded by her family when she peacefully passed away early Tuesday morning, April 2, 2019, at Bowman Place in Three Rivers.
She was born Nov. 11, 1926, in Kalamazoo, a daughter of the late Holdridge B. and Dorothy (Hoekstra) Whipple.
Dorothy had resided in Sturgis since 1948, coming from Kalamazoo. On June 20, 1948, she married Howard F. Kendrick Jr. at First Baptist Church in Kalamazoo.
Dorothy retired from the Sturgis Public Schools following 26 years of dedicated employment as a kindergarten teacher.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis, Klinger Lake Country Club, and Michigan and National Education Associations. She was a charter member of Sturgis Hospital Pediatrics Guild and former officer and member of Sturgis Junior Women's League. Dorothy enjoyed many years of playing bridge with her friends.
She is survived by a daughter, Sue Ellen (Kurt) Greenhoe of Quincy; a grandson, Andrew Kendrick Hooley of White Pigeon; a granddaughter, Amy (Chris) Crabtree of Coldwater; and a son-in-law, Donald Hooley of Sturgis. She was preceded in death by both her parents; her husband, Howard Kendrick; a daughter, Rebecca Hooley; and twin infant brother.
Dorothy always set high aspirations for herself, as she graduated from Western Michigan University with honors and furthered her craft spending countless hours obtaining two master's degrees, both in the education field, from Western Michigan University. Additionally, she had an unmatched level of kindness, a truly loving spirit and the heart of an angel. She could instill a measure of confidence in those who had absolutely no confidence, while also being able to calm a struggling student with unscripted encouragement from a very natural ability that was rarely seen in others. This was indeed just an artful display of her genetically coded talent, rooted in a heart of pure gold. We all saw something very special in her, because she made us all feel like she saw something very special in each of us.
Dorothy reached out with unparalleled kindness and consideration to everyone she encountered, as she touched all of our hearts in so many different and extremely valuable ways. She truly epitomized the richness of humanity and she enveloped every situation with such class, charm and a character of immeasurable thoughtfulness. Dorothy touched our hearts in very special ways we can never accurately or fully explain with the mere tools of these earthly written words, only a heavenly based language is capable of conveying that message.
In accordance with her wishes, a private gathering and entombment will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum. A memorial service celebrating and honoring the life of Dorothy Jean Kendrick will take place at a later date, to be announced.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Kendrick's memory consider Great Lakes Hospice, 6120 Stadium Drive #100, Kalamazoo, MI 49009.
