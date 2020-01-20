|
Dorothy Marie Sidener, age 95, of Sturgis, passed away early Monday morning, Jan. 20, 2020, at Thurston Woods Village in Sturgis.
She was born Aug. 14, 1924, in Cedar Springs, a daughter of the late George and Cecil Nixon.
Dorothy resided in Sturgis since 1946, coming from Grand Rapids. On January 26, 1946 she married Paul James Sidener in Grand Rapids. He preceded her in death Sept. 2, 1993.
She retired from Sturgis Newport Business Forms in Sturgis following several years of dedicated employment.
Dorothy was a longtime active member of Sturgis Wesleyan Church, now known as Radiant Life Church in Sturgis, where for many years she was a nursery worker and member of the Joyful Hearts Club. She enjoyed attending the Super 60s events and loved quilting, crocheting and needlepoint, and she was an avid reader.
She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Summey of Sturgis and Shirley (Thomas) Claar of Bad Axe; Kathleen Frain of Three Rivers, who Dorothy loved like a daughter; three grandsons, Paul, Mark and Timothy Claar; two great-grandchildren, Stephanie Claar and James Claar; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, George, Earl and Ted Nixon; an infant sister; a son-in-law, Ronald Summey; and her beloved pet cat, Duke.
The family will receive friends noon-1 p.m. Thursday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. Funeral services celebrating the life of Dorothy Marie Sidener will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Private burial will take place at Sidener Cemetery in rural Howe, Ind.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Sidener's memory consider Radiant Life Church, 907 N. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 21, 2020