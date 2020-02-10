Home

ELEY FUNERAL HOMES INC - CONSTANTINE
280 South Washington Street
Constantine, MI 49042
(269) 435-3505
Dorothy V. Schrock


1925 - 2020
Dorothy V. Schrock Obituary
Dorothy Viola (Hull) Wolgamood Schrock, 94, of Constantine, passed away Feb. 9, 2020, at Thurston Woods Village.
Dorothy was born Sept. 21, 1925, in Constantine, a daughter of Harry and Bertha (King) Hull Sr. She attended Constantine High School.
On Nov. 27, 1964, Dorothy married Gailord Schrock in Oscoda. He preceded her in death January 2010.
She worked in the cafeteria at Constantine Schools and previously at Denton Mills in Centreville. Dorothy enjoyed golfing, bowling and bird-watching and was a member of Constantine Widows Group.
Surviving are her son Robert (Judy) Wolgamood Jr. of Constantine; six grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Virginia (Lawrence) Weaver of Tennessee; brothers Roger Hull of White Pigeon and Stephen Hull of Schoolcraft; and several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Gail and Gary LeVan of Constantine.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Frances Mercer Rohrbacher; sisters Barbara Wordelman and Faye Oldenberg; and brothers Harry Hull and James Hull.
Memorial contributions may be made to Constantine school athletics. Family graveside services will be held at a later date at Constantine Township Cemetery. Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 11, 2020
