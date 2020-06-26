Dr. Douglas Colberg, age 66, of Yankton, S.D., passed away June 18, 2020, at his home in Battle Creek.



Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Woodland Church in Battle Creek, with Pr. Shannon Whaples officiating.



COVID-19 guidelines, including social distancing, masks and temperature checks, will be observed.



Douglas was born May 16, 1954, in Yankton, S.D., to Warren and Lillian Colberg. He grew up in Milbank, where he attended school and was active in music, drama and sports. He graduated from University of South Dakota School of Medicine and did his residency in family practice in Flint, where he met his wife, Jennifer (Gaus) Colberg. He was in private practice for many years in Sturgis and ended his medical career at Grace Health in Battle Creek. He was actively involved in Michigan Academy of Family Physicians, where he is also a past president and American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP). He was the recipient of the Plessner Award for excellence in rural medicine from MAFP. He also served as chief of staff at Sturgis Hospital. In addition to being a dedicated physician, he was also a dedicated husband and father to three daughters. Douglas never did anything halfway. He enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. He was a scuba-diver, a licensed pilot, a former farmhand, a gourmet cook, a musician, a cigar and scotch lover and an outdoor explorer. He was a lover of knowledge and never stopped learning, from the latest medical literature to the workings of nature, politics, outer space and beyond. He made sure that those around him had what they needed to enjoy themselves. He was always ready with a bright smile, a warm bear-hug, a witty quip or a helping hand. He lived with a Christ-first mindset, focused on generosity, love and care for others that drove his life as a doctor, husband, father and friend.



Douglas is preceded in death by his father, Warren Colberg; and his oldest daughter, Devon Colberg.



He is survived by his wife, Jennifer (Gaus) Colberg; daughters Allison (Wyatt) McCulley and Suzanna Colberg; brother Craig Colberg; and his mother, Lillian Colberg.



Memorials and/or flowers may be sent in his memory to his church, Woodland Church in Battle Creek.

