Douglas Jon Arney, age 55, of Sturgis, passed away Tuesday morning, Sept.17, 2019, at Fairview Living Centre in Centreville.
He was born Feb. 2, 1964, in Sturgis, a son of Daniel and Norma Jean (Harriman) Arney.
Doug was a lifelong Sturgis resident and a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1982.
On July 2, 1988, he married Loretta Marie "Laurie" Krontz at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis. She preceded him in death Sept. 15, 2005.
Doug was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Navy from July 22, 1983 to July 21, 1986, earning the rank of AMS3. While serving in the Navy, he was stationed at Kitty Hawk, N.C., and Whidbey Island, Puget Sound.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis and he enjoyed working on automobiles and loved time with his granddaughter, especially while doing crafts together.
Doug is survived by a daughter, Emily Marie Yoder of Kalamazoo; a son, Cody Arney of Sturgis; grandchildren Loretta "Laurie" Arney and Ryan Arney; his father, Daniel Arney of Sturgis; a brother, Dennis (Tracy) Arney of Fishers, Ind.; and niece and nephews Isabelle Arney, Maxwell Arney and Jacob Arney.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and his mother.
A private graveside service and burial has taken place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis. The Rev. Calvin Kolzow officiated and full military honors were conferred by Capt. John J. Kelley Post #1355 VFW and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, Sturgis, was entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to Trinity Lutheran School, 406 S. Lakeview Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Sept. 20, 2019