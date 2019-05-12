|
|
Dr. Robert Allen Schneider, age 88, formerly of Mendon, died Dec. 29, 2018, at his home in Chesapeake, Va., where he had resided the past eight years.
He was born May 20, 1930, in Three Rivers, to the late Ray and Alice Schneider. He graduated from Mendon High School with the class of 1948. Bob earned his medical degree in 1954 from the University of Michigan, cum laude. He entered the U.S. Air Force in October 1957 and served 24 years as an officer, aerospace medical flight surgeon, family physician and hospital commander at several USAF military bases.
In 1962, he earned his Masters in Public Health from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore. Retirement from the military followed in 1981, with the rank of colonel. With an honorable discharge, he received the following awards and medals: National Defense Service Medal, AF Longevity Service Award, Meritorious Service Award, Outstanding Unit Award and AF Commendation Medal.
Bob was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his three children, Joan "Joni" Adele Schneider; his parents, Ray and Alice Schneider; and a son, Peter Schneider.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife of 44 years, Lenora Schneider; daughters Susan (Roger) Flynn of Baton Rouge, La., and Sandra Sherry of Chesapeake, Va.; precious grandchildren Jared (Kaitlyn) Guzzardo, Ashleigh Schneider and Robby Schneider; his great grandson, Grayson Flynn Guzzardo; sisters Shirley Van Degrift of Cleveland, and Jan (Bill) Spence and Phyllis (James) Burke, both of Mendon; and extended family members Jessica and Allona Clifton of Chesapeake.
Bob will be remembered for his great quest for knowledge, which he satisfied by reading and surfing the internet. He was always available to provide wisdom without judgement to those who sought his counsel. He had a great love for baseball, which he shared with many, and the ability to focus on important things (not sweat the small stuff). He had a quick wit and compassionate spirit, which was evident in his care for his patients and anyone he met. He lived his life with curiosity rather than judgment, and never lost his "boy from a small town" charm.
The family requests donations be made to Bob's favorite charities, Salvation Army or . A memorial service and military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at West Mendon Community Church, 22994 Portage Lake Road, Mendon. Local assistance was provided by Eickhoff Funeral Home of Mendon. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 13, 2019