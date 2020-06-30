Duane A. Beardsley, age 74, of Colon, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Duane was born Oct. 3, 1945, in Battle Creek, a son of the late Ray A. Beardsley and Alice G. Fox.
Duane graduated from Athens High School with the class of 1966. After graduation, Duane enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving his country from 1966-1968 in Vietnam.
On Nov. 11, 1967, he married Katha Knight at Colon Church of God in Colon.
Duane spent his summers as a kid working on area farms. In his adult life, Duane worked at American Woodcraft and Griswalds, both in Union City, Research Molding in Mendon, Cook Brothers Farms driving truck, J&D Lawn Mower Repair and then worked at American Axle for 14 years until retirement in 2008.
Duane is survived by his wife, Katha Beardsley of Colon; four children, Jennifer Beardsley of Colon, Christy Rounds of Colon, Amy (Jeff) Haughn of Sherwood and Andrew (Amy) Beardsley of Fremont; a brother, Scott Beardsley; grandchildren Kaitlynn, Daniel and Zachary Rounds, and Jeffrey, Takaycee, Ceaara Haughn and Nora Deater.
In addition to his parents, Duane was preceded in death by his stepfather, Eli Fox; sisters Dawn Leatherby, and Beverly Beardsley; brothers Darry and Donnie Beardsley; a son, Jonathan Beardsley; and a grandson, JayLee Haughn.
Following Duane's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Beardsley residence in Colon. Condolences may be left for the family at Schipperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.