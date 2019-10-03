Home

Duane E Fritsch Obituary
Duane E. Fritsch, age 79 of Burr Oak, MI passed away peacefully Wednesday morning Oct. 2, 2019 at home with his loving wife and sister by his side.

He was born Oct. 16, 1939 in Antigo, WI a son to the late Elmer and Lucille (Mikkelson) Fritsch.

Duane was employed as head of maintenance at the Antigo United School District, which included all of the schools in Langlade County, Wisconsin. He retired in 2003 after over 30 years of employment. He was also the Union President for his local Union.

On Feb. 4, 2005 in Sturgis, MI he married Norma Gamundi and they moved to the Sturgis area in 2006.

Duane was an avid hunter who never missed an opening day of deer season since the age of 12. He also gave guided Bear hunts while living in Wisconsin and had his own Ammo reloading station and enjoyed tanning skins.

Surviving are his wife: Norma; 3 daughters: Teri Fritsch of Wausau, WI, Cathy Jo Bedel of Rockford, IL, and Kathy Olson of Antigo, WI; several grandchildren; 2 sisters: Margaret (Pete) Rolin of Sturgis, MI and Arlene Brown of Burr Oak, MI; 2 brothers: Donald (Wanda) Fritsch of Antigo, WI and Richard (Bonnie) Fritsch of Antigo, WI; a sister-in-law: Carmen (Wayne) Carrington of Austin, TX; a brother-in-law: Gonzalo (Angeles) Gamundi of Mexico; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother: Robert Fritsch, 2 sisters: Carol Vanderkooi and Lila Dickman.

According to his wishes cremation has taken place.

A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Duane E. Fritsch will be held at 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Burr Oak, MI with the Rev. Kurt Kuhlmann, officiating.

Memorial donations may be directed to the church, envelopes are available at the Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis who have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 4, 2019
