Earle M. Bontrager, 79, of Centreville, passed away peacefully Oct. 8, 2020, at his home.
Earle was born April 8, 1941, in Elkhart County, Ind., a son of Menno and Lizzie (Miller) Bontrager. He attended Centreville Schools and went on to serve in the U.S. Army from 1960-1963. On June 4, 1971, he married Melanie I. Malnar in Constantine.
Earle worked for St. Joseph County Road Commission for more than 23 years, retiring as an area foreman in 2006. He also enjoyed driving truck over the years for local farmers and other companies. Earle was an original member of the group that started the Pee Wee baseball program in the 1970s. You could find him coaching or umpiring baseball and/or softball for a large portion of his life. He also loved shooting pool with his son, remodeling and building projects, playing cards with his friends, finding a great fishing spot, as well as spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. During retirement, he enjoyed traveling to warmer climates visiting his daughter, who also is serving in the Army.
Surviving Earle are his wife of 49 years, Melanie I. Bontrager of Centreville; a son, Steven Bontrager of Centreville; a daughter, Heidi (Anthony) Sabellico of Fort Belvoir, Va.; grandchildren Danielle (Matthew) Kirby of Texas, Samantha (Cosme) Arriola of Kentucky and and Morgan Alford of Texas; great-grandchildren Prudence, Gideon, Amelia, Waylon Earle, and Reid Kirby, Maximus and Kane Arriola; and sisters Vera (Harvey) Bontrager of Oregon, Naomi Bontrager of Michigan and Amelia (Joe) Yoder of Michigan, as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Menno and Lizzie Bontrager; foster parents Susan and John Miller; twin brother Merle Bontrager; brothers Jay, Richard and Floyd; and sister Opal Jean Bontrager.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place. Relatives and friends will be received 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Eley Funeral Home in Centreville. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Centreville,with Pastor Robert Bartz officiating. Military graveside services will take place at a later date at Fort Custer National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions maybe given to Elara Caring Hospice. Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.