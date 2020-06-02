Edna Artley Howard, age 92, of Sturgis, died Sunday morning, May 31, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her children.
She was born in Rockwood, a daughter of the late J. Kenneth and Ruth (Janney) Artley.
Mrs. Howard was a graduate of Monroe High School. She furthered her education at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, where she earned a bachelor's degree, and later attended Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, earning a master's degree.
On Aug. 20, 1949, she married the Rev. Canon Lyman Edward Howard in Monroe. He preceded her in death July 8, 1995.
Mrs. Howard taught elementary education in Kansas City, Kan., Bethany, Conn., and in Albion, Sturgis and Three Rivers, Mich.
She was an active communicant of St. John's Episcopal Church in Sturgis.
She is survived by s son, Lyman E. (Helen) Howard II of Sammamish, Wash.; two daughters, Heidi (Mike) Howard Schwandt of Clearwater, Fla., and Walled Lake, and Heather (Dan) Howard Bloom of Sturgis and Pensacola, Fla., and formerly of Muskegon; seven grandchildren, Lyman E. (Pernilla) Howard III, Laurel (Josh) Sanford, Kenneth D. (Lyndsey) Jung, Casey Follen, Daniel Bloom, David Bloom and Christine (Phil) Hanhart; six great-grandchildren, Kylie Jung, Claire Jung, Amelia Howard, Jamison Hanhart, Cameron Hanhart and Hadley Hanhart; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; twin daughters Laurel and Leslie Howard; two sisters; and a brother.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to current conditions with the COVID-19 pandemic and limitation of gatherings, a Memorial Resurrection Mass will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church in Sturgis at a later date, to be announced. Internment will take place at The Resurrection Garden in Portage.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Howard's memory consider St. John's Episcopal Church, 110 S. Clay St., Sturgis, MI 49091.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.