Edna Howard
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna Artley Howard, age 92, of Sturgis, died Sunday morning, May 31, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her children.
She was born in Rockwood, a daughter of the late J. Kenneth and Ruth (Janney) Artley.
Mrs. Howard was a graduate of Monroe High School. She furthered her education at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, where she earned a bachelor's degree, and later attended Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, earning a master's degree.
On Aug. 20, 1949, she married the Rev. Canon Lyman Edward Howard in Monroe. He preceded her in death July 8, 1995.
Mrs. Howard taught elementary education in Kansas City, Kan., Bethany, Conn., and in Albion, Sturgis and Three Rivers, Mich.
She was an active communicant of St. John's Episcopal Church in Sturgis.
She is survived by s son, Lyman E. (Helen) Howard II of Sammamish, Wash.; two daughters, Heidi (Mike) Howard Schwandt of Clearwater, Fla., and Walled Lake, and Heather (Dan) Howard Bloom of Sturgis and Pensacola, Fla., and formerly of Muskegon; seven grandchildren, Lyman E. (Pernilla) Howard III, Laurel (Josh) Sanford, Kenneth D. (Lyndsey) Jung, Casey Follen, Daniel Bloom, David Bloom and Christine (Phil) Hanhart; six great-grandchildren, Kylie Jung, Claire Jung, Amelia Howard, Jamison Hanhart, Cameron Hanhart and Hadley Hanhart; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; twin daughters Laurel and Leslie Howard; two sisters; and a brother.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to current conditions with the COVID-19 pandemic and limitation of gatherings, a Memorial Resurrection Mass will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church in Sturgis at a later date, to be announced. Internment will take place at The Resurrection Garden in Portage.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Howard's memory consider St. John's Episcopal Church, 110 S. Clay St., Sturgis, MI 49091.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage family and friends to leave memories and condolences for the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 2, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved