Eduardo Rubio Almanza, age 75, of Sturgis, passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 2, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
He was born April 23, 1945, in Zinapecuaro, Michoacan, Mexico, a son of the late Jose Maria Rubio and Mariede Jesus Almanza.
Eduardo resided in the Sturgis area since 1995, coming from Michoacan. On March 25, 1965, he married Gracia Olivares deRubio.
He was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis.
Eduardo is survived by his children, Judith (John) Fox, Carmen (Antonio) Camacho, Lourdes (Tony) Crawford, Ana (Pancho Francisco) Rubio, Gerardo (Maria) Rubio, Eduardo (Leticia) Rubio and Fr. Juan Pablo Rubio; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several brothers, sisters and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. Friday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 10 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time and funeral home policy is all visitors and family members are required to wear a mask.
A funeral Mass celebrating the life of Eduardo Rubio Almanza will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis. Masks will be required and seating is limited. Eduardo's son, Fr. Juan Pablo Rubio, will celebrate the Mass. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to Holy Angels Catholic Church, 402 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where family and friends are encouraged to leave memories and condolences for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.