Home

POWERED BY

Services
ELEY FUNERAL HOMES INC - CONSTANTINE
280 South Washington Street
Constantine, MI 49042
(269) 435-3505
For more information about
Edward Schrader
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Schrader
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Schrader Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Schrader Sr. Obituary
Edward "Popps" Schrader, Sr., 80, of Constantine, left his loved ones to be with God on the 5th of October 2019 in his home.

At the time of his departure, he had his wonderful wife of 57 years, Wanda (Howard) Schrader, and three sons, Edward Schrader Jr. of Constantine, Scott Schrader of Three Rivers and Shawn Schrader of Shipshewana, at his side. He also leaves behind sister, Carol Frohriep of Sturgis, whom he loved dearly, his daughter in law Crystal Schrader of Shipshewana, eight beautiful grandchildren including Kaleb Schrader, Gabi Schrader and Tiffany Schrader, and five amazing great grandchildren including Braxton Garten. He loved them all dearly. He joins in heaven his parents Bernard and Ruth (Freese) Schrader of Colon and his best friend and brother Gary Collins of Tennessee.

He graduated from Colon High School in 1957 and served in the U.S. Army. Edward retired from White Pigeon Paper Company in 1999 after 35 years of employment.

Private family services will be conducted by the Eley Funeral Home in Constantine with interment in White Pigeon Cemetery. "Popps" you are already missed and will be forever Loved & Remembered. Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now