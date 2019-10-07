|
|
Edward "Popps" Schrader, Sr., 80, of Constantine, left his loved ones to be with God on the 5th of October 2019 in his home.
At the time of his departure, he had his wonderful wife of 57 years, Wanda (Howard) Schrader, and three sons, Edward Schrader Jr. of Constantine, Scott Schrader of Three Rivers and Shawn Schrader of Shipshewana, at his side. He also leaves behind sister, Carol Frohriep of Sturgis, whom he loved dearly, his daughter in law Crystal Schrader of Shipshewana, eight beautiful grandchildren including Kaleb Schrader, Gabi Schrader and Tiffany Schrader, and five amazing great grandchildren including Braxton Garten. He loved them all dearly. He joins in heaven his parents Bernard and Ruth (Freese) Schrader of Colon and his best friend and brother Gary Collins of Tennessee.
He graduated from Colon High School in 1957 and served in the U.S. Army. Edward retired from White Pigeon Paper Company in 1999 after 35 years of employment.
Private family services will be conducted by the Eley Funeral Home in Constantine with interment in White Pigeon Cemetery. "Popps" you are already missed and will be forever Loved & Remembered. Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 8, 2019