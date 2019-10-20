|
Elaine M. (Campbell) Neumaier Cook, age 93, of Sturgis, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Thurston Woods.
She was born Oct. 25, 1925, on the family farm in rural Catract, Wis. Elaine was the next-to-youngest of 10 children born to Fredrick and Josie (Tichenor) Campbell. She attended Hill Settlement School, a small one-room schoolhouse near their home, and later graduated from Fond du Lac High School in Fond du Lac, Wis.
On Sept. 24, 1946, she married Robert L. Neumaier. He preceded her in death. On March 25, 1948, Elaine married Frank M. Cook in Waukon, Iowa. For most of their married life, they resided in the Sturgis-Mendon area.
Elaine was employed by Ken's Foodland in Mendon and later worked at Village Market in Centreville until her retirement. She loved to square dance, play cards, oil paint and spend time with her family. Her greatest joy in life was time spent with her family. She was so proud of the fact that she could, and did enjoy spending time with and caring for her great-grandchildren.
Elaine is survived by a daughter, Sandra (Alfred) Pfenning; a granddaughter, Tracey (Jeremy) Persing; three great-grandchildren, Brooke and Jaden Bodi and Blake Persing; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers, Fredrick, Max, Virgil, Reginald, Normond and Charles Campbell; and three sisters, Beulah Bills, Zelda Nesbit and Edna Hengle.
The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Wednesday at Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Mendon, with Msgr. Thomas Martin officiating. Burial will be in St. Edward Cemetery.
It is suggested memorial donations be directed either to the St. Edward Catholic Church preservation fund, Open Door Gallery or the Thurston Woods Village bus fund. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 21, 2019