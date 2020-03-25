|
Elaine Woods, age 83, of Sturgis, passed away Tuesday evening, March 24, 2020, at Thurston Woods Village in Sturgis.
She was born Jan. 28, 1937, in LaGrange County, Ind., a daughter of the late Glen and Helen (Gael) Weldon.
Elaine was a longtime resident of Sturgis. Her early life was spent in LaGrange County, where she was a graduate of Mongo High School.
On July 1, 1977, she married Earl "Woody" Woods at First United Methodist Church in Sturgis. He preceded her in death March 25, 2018.
Elaine retired from Kirsch Company in Sturgis following 41½ years of dedicated employment. She also had been employed by Transogram Company and Freeman Manufacturing, both in Sturgis.
Elaine loved being in the outdoors. Some of her favorite activities were caring for her yard, mowing the grass and gardening. She also enjoyed crocheting, woodworking and playing piano and organ.
She is survived by two daughters, Terri (Doug) Oxender of Sturgis and Robin (John) Adamski of Burr Oak; four grandchildren, Ashlie Neumeier, Andrew Adamski, Abigail (Codee) Workman and Amber Desotell; seven great-grandchildren, William, Madelyn, Vivian, Olivia, Kelley, Connor and Benjamin; a twin sister, Lorraine Greene of LaGrange, Ind.; a sister-in-law, Sharon Weldon of Howe, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers, Merle, Ralph and Glen Lee Weldon; and a sister, Norma Hoff.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to current conditions and the limitation of gatherings, a graveside service and burial of the ashes will take place at Sturgis Memorial Gardens in Sturgis at a later date, to be announced.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Elaine's memory consider Thurston Woods Village, 307 N. Franks Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage friends and family to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 26, 2020