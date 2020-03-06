|
Elijah Scott "Peanut" Singleton age 14 days, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at his home.
He was born Feb. 20, 2020, in Three Rivers.
Elijah is survived by his parents, Hannah Farler and Jesse Singleton of Burr Oak; two sisters, Jemma Singleton and Shy-Ann Singleton; two brothers, Jaxzon Singleton and Skylar Singleton; grandparents Jerry and Tina Farler of Burr Oak, Linda and Mark Chappel of Burr Oak, James Singleton of Sturgis and Jennifer and Charlie Wiltse of Bronson; great-grandparents Amanda Sue Farler of Burr Oak and Ruth and Jeff Keisling of New Castle, Ind.; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Elijah was preceded in death by her grandparents, Richard Fred Farler and Lewis and Evelyn Zickafoose; and uncles Scott Farler and Jeff Zickafoose.
The family will receive friends 2-3 p.m. Monday at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis. A a funeral service celebrating the life of Elijah Scott "Peanut" Singleton will begin at 3 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. A graveside committal will follow the service at Burr Oak Cemetery in Burr Oak.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to the family.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 7, 2020