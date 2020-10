Or Copy this URL to Share

Elizabeth Hilty, 88, of LaGrange, Ind., died at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the James Hilty Jr. residence, 4225 E 160 S, LaGrange. Burial will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery, LaGrange. Viewing will be held after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at her residence, and all day Thursday, Oct. 29. Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange.













