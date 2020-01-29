|
Elizabeth Jean Barker, age 94, of Sturgis, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at her daughter's home in Sturgis.
She was born Feb. 15, 1925, in Rochester, N.Y., a daughter of Casper and Ethel (Hurley) Knudsen. She attended Rochester schools and later received her bachelor's degree from Syracuse University. She and her husband, the late Shirley T. Barker Jr., moved to Sturgis more than 60 years ago. She was a homemaker and member of St. John's Episcopal Church and The Altar Guild. Elizabeth took great pride in restoring her historic home and meticulously searched to find the proper antiques and furnishings.
Elizabeth is survived by four children, Shirley T. (Leslie) Barker III of Dickson, Calif., Paul E. Barker of Mentorville, W. Va., Sarah E.B (Michael) Cohan of Lakewood, Ohio, and Polly C. Barker of Sturgis; eight grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a sister, Gloria Van Inwagen; and a brother, James Knudsen.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation has been conducted. A private family memorial service will be held in the spring.
It is suggested memorial contributions be directed to Animal Rescue Fund, P.O. Box 593, Centreville, MI 49032.
Assistance was provided by Eickhoff Funeral Home of Mendon.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 30, 2020