Ellen Beth Freeland, 94, passed away on August 19 at the home of her daughter's, Patti Robertson, in Venice, Florida.
She was born in Sturgis, Michigan on July 17, 1926 to Charles (Mac) and Vera (Brown) McBride, joining her brother Fred McBride and many relatives.
Ellen Beth lived in Sturgis most of her life, graduating from Sturgis High School in 1944 and then attending Frances Shimer College in Mount Carrol, Illinois for two years. She studied dance in Chicago and Detroit. In 1946, Ellen Beth opened Beth's Dance Studio in Sturgis. On October 2, 1947, she married James C. Freeland, son of her parent's good friends, Florence and Harold Freeland. Ellen Beth and Jim enjoyed 58 years of marriage, raising 3 children: Patti Freeland Robertson, Michael Freeland, and Tom Freeland. They also enjoyed traveling to Europe and Hawaii, cruising the world, and spending summers at the cottage on Mount Springs, Klinger Lake, which was the destination for relatives and friends.
Ellen Beth taught dance throughout the community, including the school both in Sturgis and Howe Military School and aerobics. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, and at Thurston Woods for 18 years. She worked on the Sturgis Beauty Pageant and was a charter member of the Sturgis Junior League.
Ellen Beth was a member of the 1st United Methodist Church all her life, taught Sunday School, and was Secretary of the Administration Board.
In September 2015, Ellen Beth sold her beloved home on Michigan Avenue and moved, along with her friend, Ralph Parhan, to Venice, Florida to an independent living facility to be nearer to her daughter and son-in-law. She continued her daily walks and her spirit never left her. Many called her Mom. She loved her family, traveling, quilting, dogs, cooking, communing with her many friends, and as always, dancing which she would do anywhere with her daughter.
She leaves behind her daughter, Patti and son-in-law, Jack in Venice, FL, son, Mike and wife Kay of Nashville, NC, and son Tom, presently working in Costa Rica, 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, beloved cousin, Mary Kay Sparre of Waterford, MI and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Ellen Beth died peacefully in her daughter's home surrounded by her family singing Amazing Grace. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.