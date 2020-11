Or Copy this URL to Share

Ellen J. Hostetler, age 93, of LaGrange, Ind., passed away from COVID-19 pneumonia complications on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.

Visitation will take place 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at LaGrange Church of Christ, 407 S. Townline Road. Masks and social-distancing are required at all times. Private family burial will take place at Shore Cemetery in Shipshewana, Ind.





