Ellen Sikorski (62) of Appleton, Wis., passed away peacefully Sunday, March 31, 2019, surrounded by family.
Ellen was born to Thomas and Joyce (Lillyroot) Foxgrover in Appleton. After graduating from Appleton West High School, she earned a bachelor's degree in biology from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Ellen got a job at Institute of Paper-Chemistry, then James River. Later, Ellen met and married Kent Sikorski. Together, they enjoyed 30 wonderful years of marriage, with two children and two grandchildren. One of her proudest achievements was having the title "Grandma."
Ellen loved to spend time with her friends and family, especially her grandkids. She was cherished by everyone who knew her for her kindness, humor and creativity. A love for the outdoors drew her to activities such as kayaking, skiing, gardening and walking the family dog. Through softball and volleyball teams she forged lasting friendships. Coffee clutches, birthday luncheons and trips to Rosemary Beach also allowed her to spend time with the people she loved. Her adventurous spirit led to hiking to the Ice Caves, a hot-air balloon ride and enjoying the beauty of Wolf River. Ellen's creativity always had her busy with different projects, the most meaningful being the house she built with friends and family. It would become so much more than a house made from trusses and nails; but a home, made with love and memories.
Ellen is survived by her loving husband, Kent, and their two children, son Michael (Lauren) and their two children, Avery and Nova; and daughter Laura. She is further survived by her mother, Joyce Foxgrover; sisters Debbie (Pat) Parker, Lu Ann (Andy) Killoren and Mary (Randy) Lynch; aunt Jane Foxgrover; numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews; and in-laws Ambrose and Nadine Sikorski of Colon. She also is survived by her dog, Maya.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Foxgrover; uncles Richard Lillyroot, William "Bud" (Mary Ann) Foxgrover and Robert Foxgrover; aunts Sue (Ken) DeWitt, Margie (Walter) Cotton and Joanne (Robert) Klitzke; cousin Lisa Lillyroot; and nephew Thomas John Parker
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. April 12 at Valley Funeral Home. A Christian Mass will be held at 11 a.m. April 13, with visitation 9-11 a.m., at St Pius X Catholic Church, 500 W. Marquette St., Appleton, Wis.
The family would like to send a special thank you to all the caregivers and volunteers at Fox Valley Hematology and Oncology and Cherry Meadows for their support and compassion.
In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests you to consider making a donation either to St. Pius X Parish, Appleton Wis., or your local volunteer first responder group.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 10, 2019