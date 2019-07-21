Home

Elsie A. Sees Obituary
Elsie A. (Baker) Sees, age 76, of Goshen, Ind., passed away Friday morning, July 19, 2019, at Goshen Health Hospital in Goshen, Ind.
She was born May 11, 1943, in Three Rivers, a daughter of the late William Bond "Bill" and Mildred Ethel "Sally" (Ryan) Baker.
Elsie resided in Goshen for the past 20 years, coming from Sturgis, where she was a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1961.
In 1999, she married Martin Sees in Sturgis. He preceded her in death July 22, 2002.
Elsie had been employed for many years by Grumman Olson in Sturgis and also had worked at Continental Can Company and several restaurants in Sturgis, including Patterson's Supper Club, Starlite Restaurant and Kitty's Country Kitchen.
She was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis and she loved playing bingo and spending time with her family, especially family card games.
Elsie is survived by a daughter, Diana (Michael) Slessman of Elkhart, Ind.; three sons, Ron (Vivian) Schwartz Jr. of Auburn, Ind., Jeffery Schwartz of Elkhart, Ind., and Mike (Tina Kunz) Bergman of Goshen, Ind.; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; three brothers, William H. (Peggy) Baker of White Pigeon, Jay (JoAnne) Baker of Sturgis and Thomas (Carol) Baker of Sturgis; her dog, Oreo; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters, Mary Shoup and Dorothy Baker; a niece, Sally Ashbrook; and a brother-in-law, Jim Shoup.
The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. A scripture service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In accordance with family wishes, cremation will follow the service. Private burial of the ashes will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
In honoring Elsie's love of animals, the family asks, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be directed to the Ark Animal Sanctuary, 0530 E 300 S, LaGrange, IN 46761.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.

Published in Sturgis Journal on July 22, 2019
