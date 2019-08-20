|
Elva A. Root, age 102, of Burr Oak, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at home.
Elva was born May 6, 1917, in Huntley, Ill., a daughter of the late John William and Agnes (Schmalz) Anderson.
On Dec. 31, 1942, Elva married Robert (Bob) E. Root in Rockford, Ill.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob (July 3, 1979); three brothers, Harvey, Charles and Raymond, and recently (May 12, 2019) son-in-law Robert (Rob) B. Herman.
Elva is survived by her children, Barbara Herman, Kirk (Sue) Root, Marcia (Bob) Wilson and Mary (Ollie) Irvin; grandchildren Karla (Greg) Kughn, Denise (Kevin) Hahn, Tim (Jean) Root, Katie (Kirk Lilley) Root, Kevin (Jennifer) Lock, Amy (Jamie) Leonard and Spencer (Danielle Moticka) Lock; great-grandchildren Jake, Jared and Emily Kughn; Grace and Madison Hahn; Elka Root; Racine and Linden Lilley; MJ Lock; Josh, Max and Sammy Leonard; sister-in-law Helen Anderson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Elva graduated from Byron, Ill., High School and attended Western Michigan University, graduating with the class of 1940. She and Bob met at WMU. Elva taught home economics at Plainwell High School before marrying Bob and for one year at Burr Oak High School. Elva and Bob resided in Kalamazoo for several years. In 1948, they moved to Burr Oak, where Bob became proprietor/pharmacist of the Burr Oak Drugstore. Elva supported Bob in his endeavor by supplying baked goods and other items to be served at the store's popular soda fountain. The drugstore was well-known for its ham salad sandwiches, a recipe created by Elva.
Elva remained active throughout her life and enjoyed a wide variety of hobbies and interests. She knitted dozens of baby blankets, lovingly crafted numerous quilts for and with many family members (always frugal, using discarded clothing and other fabric remnants for her pieced quilt tops), completed beautiful needlepoint and crewel work, enjoyed all kinds of word puzzles, painted with watercolors, completed scads of jigsaw puzzles, read voraciously most genres and loved working in her flower gardens.
Elva belonged to many Burr Oak organizations, including Mothers' Club, Garden Club, Dance Club (she and Bob were charter members), Friends of the Library and the Methodist Church. Elva served in various PTA officer roles and was a Girl Scouts leader for many years. The Root family home hosted frequent gatherings during the years when the children attended Burr Oak schools. The door was always open to friends of all ages and homemade treats were invariably available.
Elva's family will especially miss her grace, gentle touch and impish sense of humor. Her self-reliance, ingenuity and positive attitude kept her independent for most of her life. She loved to find ways to reuse, recycle and repurpose. She enjoyed simple pleasures and found delight in using a pretty plate or bowl for her meals. Elva appreciated Burr Oak's small-town charm and was gratified to reside for over 70 years in the home where she and Bob raised their family.
Elva's family would like to thank all the Burr Oak residents who were "guardian angels" keeping watch over Elva and her house. We sincerely appreciate Mike and Gloria Keeslar, who were particularly vigilant and provided lawn care for decades. Thanks also to Full Circle Home Health Care (specifically Donna Thrasher and Tara Conklin) for their loving care and companionship during Elva's final months and to Three Rivers Homecare and Hospice for the tender and compassionate attention given to Elva and her family during her final days.
According to Elva's wishes, she will be cremated and laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Burr Oak Township Cemetery. A celebration of Elva's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Burr Oak Methodist Church. Pastor Carl Litchfield will officiate. Graveside services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Burr Oak Garden Club, Burr Oak Township Library or tBurr Oak Fire Department. Memorials may be sent to P.O. Box 81, Burr Oak, MI 49030 or to Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 South Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091, which has been entrusted with arrangements.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhome.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Aug. 21, 2019