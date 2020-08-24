Emerson Andersohn

Emerson "Andy" Andersohn age 95 of Sturgis, Michigan passed away on August 20th, 2020 at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital in Coldwater, Michigan from complications of COVID-19.
Emerson was born in Chicago, Illinois, the second son of Robert and Ada (Beery) Andersohn.
He served in Civilian Public Service during World War II. Afterwards, he moved to Michigan where he met Betty Lederman and they tied the knot at Locust Grove Mennonite Church on October 29th, 1950.
Emerson worked the second shift for 32 years at Abbott Laboratories, as Supervisor of the can plant.
Emerson and Betty raised their family on White School Rd. and eventually moved to Perrin Lake. Family and Church were his priority in life. He especially enjoyed time spent with his 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Fishing, hunting, traveling, and gardening were his hobbies.
Emerson is survived by Betty, his wife of 69 years, daughter's Carolyn Andersohn, Edwardsburg, Michigan, Cinda Clouse (Richard), Niles, Michigan, and son Nathan Andersohn, Esq., Broomfield, Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert.
Due to the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic private family graveside services and burial will take place at Sturgis Memorial Gardens in Sturgis. Pastor Joshua Brueck of the Sturgis Missionary Church will officiate.
The Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, send a donation to your favorite charity
or Youth for Christ/Campus Life, P.O. Box 382, Sturgis, MI 49091.
The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
where we encourage relatives and friends to share memories and leave condolences for the family.