|
|
Erma Virginia Kuhl, age 93, of Sturgis, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley, Ala.
She was born April 22, 1926, in New Carlisle, Ind., a daughter of the late Harold "Guy" and Mildred (Roe) Geyer.
Virginia resided most of her life in the Sturgis and White Pigeon area and was a graduate of White Pigeon High School with the class of 1944.
On Oct. 17, 1945, she married H. John Kuhl in Sturgis. He preceded her in death Nov. 21, 2002.
She retired from Kirsch Company in Sturgis following several years of dedicated employment. She also had worked at Beebe Cleaners in Sturgis.
She was a member of the Sturgis Hospital gift shop and tray guilds.
Virginia enjoyed traveling with John to all 48 states in their motor home, playing cards, puzzles, genealogy trips to collect information for family trees and traveling on her golf cart to gather berries. She had hobbies and interests, but what she truly loved was time with her family.
She is survived by a daughter, Karen Brownridge of Sturgis; two sons, Thomas (Martha) Kuhl of Foley, Ala., and Jeff (Teena) Kuhl of Sturgis; a son-in-law, Jerry Handshoe of Howe, Ind.; 10 grandchildren, Jared Brownridge, Janell (Jeremy) Hierholzer, Bethany Handshoe (Jim Fry), Sarah Handshoe, Josh (Ashley) Kuhl, Jenifer (Doug) Lampe, James (Jamie) Kuhl, Jill Kuhl, Rob (Sarah) Northan and Kristie (Greg) Resmondo; a sister, Doris Greer of Sierra Vista, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Nancy Handshoe; a grandson, Justin Brownridge; and a brother, Donald Geyer.
In accordance with family wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. A memorial service celebrating the life of Erma Virginia Kuhl will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the funeral home. Pastor Paul Pierucki of Bible Baptist Church of Constantine will officiate. Following the service, a gathering will take place at The Party Place at Maplecreast Plaza in Sturgis.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Kuhl's memory consider , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 10, 2019