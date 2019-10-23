|
|
Ervin B. Bontrager, age 67, of Centreville, passed away Saturday morning, Oct. 19, 2019, at Rose Arbor Hospice Residence in Kalamazoo.
He was born Sept. 12, 1952, in Three Rivers, a son of the late Benedict and Mary Ann (Hochstetler) Bontrager.
Ervin was a lifelong Centreville area resident and a graduate of Centreville High School with the class of 1971.
He was first married to Valerie Weatherby Oct. 23, 1971, at Centreville United Methodist Church. This marriage ended in divorce. On June 12, 1998, he married Deanna Shaw in Centreville.
Ervin had been employed by Day International for more than 20 years and American Axle for over 10 years. He currently owned and operated Red Tail Transport.
Ervin was a fan of baseball and always followed the Detroit Tigers. For many years, he participated on fast-pitch softball teams and he and Deanna enjoyed riding motorcycles. Ervin often times could be found outdoors working with his hands, tinkering with a project.
He is survived by his wife, Deanna Shaw-Bontrager; four sons, Jeremy Bontrager of LaGrange, Ind., Nathan Bontrager and Ryan (Susan) Bontrager, both of Jackson, and Jared Shaw of Allentown, N.J.; three grandchildren, Jordan Bontrager, Tyler Bontrager and Kendale Bontrager; two sisters, Edna Proctor of Sturgis and Sarah Topash of Columbia, Mo.; two brothers, Levi Bontrager of Middlebury, Ind., and Alvin (Ardel) Bontrager of Sturgis; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Elizabeth Fuller; and two brothers, Ezra Bontrager and Vernon Bontrager.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate and honor the life of Ervin B. Bontrager will take place beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday at Romer's Restaurant and Spirits, 211 S. Detroit St., LaGrange, Ind.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Bontrager's memory consider Hospice of Southwest Michigan, 222 N. Kalamazoo Mall #10,
Kalamazoo, MI 49007.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 24, 2019