Ervin F. Mishler, age 93, of Sturgis, went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday afternoon, Oct. 23, 2020, at his home, with his family at his side.
He was born Feb. 20, 1927, in LaGrange, Ind., a son of the late Fred and Mary (Schrock) Mishler.
Ervin resided in Sturgis for more than 75 years, his early life being spent in LaGrange County, Ind. For 30 years, he enjoyed wintering in Sarasota, Fla.
On Nov. 23, 1946, he married Henrietta Kinsey in Angola, Ind. She preceded him in death Nov. 29, 2008.
Ervin was a lifelong dairy and grain farmer. He was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Air Force, earning the rank of Private.
Ervin was a loyal fan of the Detroit Tigers and enjoyed gardening, playing golf and loved playing pool.
He is survived by two daughters, Gloria Pawlicki and Sharon (Larry) Schaeffer, both of Sturgis; four grandchildren, Brian (Becky) Wooten of Vermont, The Rev. Dale (Steph) Schaeffer of Florida, Paula (Chris) Roberts of Sturgis and Cheryl (Tony) Landgraff of Kendallville, Ind.; nine great-granddaughters; two great-grandsons; three young men who worked with Ervin and Henrietta on the farm and always have considered them their adopted parents, Chris (Donna) Perrault of Burr Oak, Steve (Penny) Hartman of Sturgis and Stephen (Roxanne) Persing of Colon; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a daughter, Connie Viola Mishler; three sisters; and four brothers.
Private services were held Friday, Oct. 30, at Sturgis Church of the Nazarene. The Rev. John Shoup officiated. Burial took place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis, where full military honors were conferred by Capt. John J. Kelley Post #1355 VFW and the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis was entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Mishler's memory consider Three Rivers Health Hospice, 711 S. Health Parkway, Three Rivers, MI 49093; or Full Circle Home Health Care, P.O. Box 22, Burr Oak, MI 49030.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
, where we encourage relatives and friends to share memories and condolences with the family.